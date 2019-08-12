Kathy Burke’s All Woman: new documentary series explores attitudes towards beauty on Channel 4 tonight
In a time when social media is the height of popularity, it can be easy to get wrapped up in other people’s lives.
Instagram in particular has become one of the most popular apps around, with millions of users posting pictures documenting their day to day lives.
But while such apps can be a great way to communicate, they can also be damaging to confidence and self-esteem, especially when it comes to self image.
Attitudes to beauty
In a new documentary on Channel 4 tonight (13 Aug), actress and comedian Kathy Burke heads out to talk to women across the UK to discuss their life experiences, beginning with a look at attitudes to beauty.
Burke aims to explore women’s obsession with conforming to a fixed idea of beauty and understand why women of the Instagram generation are so insecure about their image.
During the hour long programme, Burke pays a visit to a celebrity plastic surgeon and a 20 year old who is undergoing a breast enhancement. Burke also chats to former Love Island contestant Megan Barton-Hanson about the issue, who has spent a whopping £40K on cosmetic surgery.
The actress is entertainingly blunt in her assessment of the body conscious generation, proclaiming, “I wish they’d realise it’s not the be-all and end-all”.
Burke becomes increasingly foul-mouthed as she gets more appalled by what she labels “the tyranny of beauty”, expressing her frustrating at how the pressure of social media means women are not happy unless they are ‘perfect’.
“If I had a daughter who was 20 and looked like me, could you imagine the abuse she would get?” She fumes.
The documentary also features contributions from photographer Rankin and grime artist Nadia Rose.
When is it on TV?
Kathy Burke’s All Woman will air on Channel 4 tonight (13 Aug) at 10pm.