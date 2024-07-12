Joe McElderry to perform in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Sunderland Empire

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 12th Jul 2024, 12:02 BST
Joe McElderry will be back on the North East stage.

The South Shields-born star is set to return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, performing at the Sunderland Empire from January 14-19, 2025.

Joe returns to the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber classic as Pharaoh after last appearing in the titular role during a celebrated 2017 / 2018 UK tour.

As well as releasing a string of albums, since winning The X Factor in 2009, Joe has been a regular on TV screens in shows such as Popstar to Operastar, The Jump and more.

He’s also enjoyed more than a decade on the stage, with his own tours, as well as appearing in hit musicals.

Speaking about his return to Joseph, Joe said: “I am delighted to join the company of the London Palladium production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

“I have such a long history with the show and to re-join in a different role, this time playing Pharaoh, will be so exciting.  I can’t wait to perform to amazing home audiences in a show so close to my heart. Don’t miss out on next year’s ‘dream’ ticket!”

The new London Palladium production received a great reception during its 2019 and 2021 summer seasons, ahead of its first major UK tour in 2022.

It features hits Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, There’s One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go, Joseph.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will play at Sunderland Empire from Tue 14 – Sun 19 January 2025.  Tickets available online now at ATGTickets.com/Sunderland 

