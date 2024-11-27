Inside the Winter Wonderland aiming to be 'Seaham's biggest Christmas experience'

A new Winter Wonderland will welcome families through its bauble doorway this weekend - and it’s aiming to be the biggest festive experience in town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa getting ready to welcome families at the Winter Wonderland | Sunderland Echo

The Barn at the Mill has been transformed, with the main bar turned into a Christmas cabin, the Garden Room turned into a pink room filled with giant sweets, a twinkling outdoor terrace and a Hobbit hut where good girls and boys can meet Santa.

New owners took over the former Ranch site in Stockton Road over the summer and Christmas has always been part of their big plans for the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main bar has been transformed into a Christmas cabin | Sunderland Echo

“Christmas is everything to us,” said supervisor Nicole Porter. “Creating a Winter Wonderland has always been part of our plan here.

“And we’re so happy with how it’s come together, it’s magical. We want to be the most Christmassy place in Seaham, a Winter Wonderland for the whole family.

“As well as creating something fantastic for the people of Seaham, we hope it will attract people from outside the area to create memories.”

Visitors can meet Santa in the Hobbit Hut | Sunderland Echo

The team used fellow Seaham-based company TLC to deck the halls, with the Winter Wonderland opening from Thursday, November 28 and running Thursdays to Sundays until Christmas Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets need to be pre-booked for the Winter Wonderland at TicketSource.

Lasting an hour, the experience see visitors seated in the main bar with elves handing out activities for the children, Mrs Claus telling stories and festive films running on the big screen.

The bar will be serving festive alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks | Sunderland Echo

Each table is then taken individually to the Hobbit Hut by elves to meet Santa, with the elves also on hand to take free photos.

The bar will also be selling festive drinks, including hot chocolates and mulled wine, festive beers and ciders, as well as pancakes, giant cookies and chocolate cake explosions.

Christmas afternoon teas will also be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festive afternoon teas are available | Submitted

Bottomless soft drinks can also be purchased for children, priced £5, with a festive cup to take home.

Nicole added: “We don’t want people queueing in the cold to meet Santa, which is why we are doing it table by table. The kids also get proper gifts, instead of just selection boxes, like build a dinosaur and mugs to paint.”

Timings

Winter Wonderland will be open 4pm to 8pm on Thursdays and Fridays and 12pm to 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The experience is priced £12 for children and £6 for adults.

The bar is open as normal seven days a week.