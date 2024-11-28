Inside Sunderland's new ARV reformer pilates studio in former police cells

Former police station cells house a new business - and it’s offering a criminally good way to keep fit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ARV reformer pilates studio has opened at The Yard, Gilbridge Avenue with Anna Rhodes-Voza. | Sunderland Echo

ARV Studios has opened in the cells area at the former Gilbridge Police Station, a space where prisoners would be held before going to the neighbouring Magistrates Court.

The police headquarters and its landmark Brutalist architecture have been reborn as The Yard after Northumbria Police moved out in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Named after Scotland Yard, in a nod to its police connections, The Yard is now multipurpose office space housing businesses such as accountancy and solicitor firms.

Anna Rhodes-Voza is the latest tenant after opening her ARV Studios, named after her initials, in the space formerly occupied by The Cell gym.

There's 10 beds for group classes at the new studio | Sunderland Echo

The PT has lived in London and Australia and, after moving to Sunderland with her partner, saw a gap in the market for reformer pilates classes which is popular in big cities around the world.

More intense than regular pilates, the reformer style involves rectangular equipment to increase range of movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna said: “I’ve been a PT for ten years, online and in gyms. I had a PT gym in London and did a lot of women’s weight training, but ended up falling in love with reformer pilates.

“My husband is from Sunderland and when I moved here I realised there was a gap in the market for a boutique style studio doing reformer pilates in the city centre.

The studio is industrial meets disco | Sunderland Echo

“It’s such a big thing worldwide. This location is ideal for me. Because I offer classes throughout the day, it means people from nearby offices can come before work or in their lunchbreak - we also have showers which people find handy.

“The fact there’s going to be more offices opening up in this area soon, as well as all the Riverside housing, makes it ideal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Classes run seven days a week and are done in tune to dance and upbeat music with disco-style lighting also used to ramp up the energy.

There’s four types of class: Aura for beginners, Flux for sculpt and strength, Ultra for high intensity with cardio and Onyx for high intensity without the cardio.

Parking is available on site at The Yard | Sunderland Echo

Anna said: “We have 10 beds here for the whole class, which offer a lot more resistance than regular pilates for a more intense and high energy workout. They’re specific machines that are just used for reformer pilates.”

Anna says that although the classes are mostly attended by women, it’s very much an exercise that can benefit all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The businesswoman added: “90% of people who come have never done it before, but they have so much fun. That’s why it’s so popular.

“I opened a month ago and since day one have been fully booked for classes. It’s often quite a humbling experience doing it for the first time as people don’t realise how hard it is. It’s a challenge, but it’s addictive because you can feel yourself getting better.”

*For timetables and how to book see here. Parking is available at The Yard.