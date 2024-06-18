Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Armadillo-like shell houses one of Northumberland’s most-unique glamping spots.

Floating above its own 4.5acres, The Glebe Retreat is a hideaway where the bedroom echos 2001: A Space Odyssey with its white-panelled dome, while the open plan living room and kitchen bring you back down to earth with a homage to the surrounding nature.

The lodge has a striking exterior design

The one-bedroom eco lodge is dressed in a range of natural textures, from the jute rug, mid-century modern seating and homely woolen Mulberry cushions to the cork-lined shower room and artworks made from grasses and bark.

It’s split into four areas: the earth-themed dome, a fire pit, an outdoor bath and across the field a swinging chair representing air.

And it’s fitting that a space that pays tribute to the elements can be found in one of Mother Nature’s great triumphs: the rolling landscape of rural Northumberland.

Inside the bedroom which looks like a scene from 2001: A Space Odyssey

You can find it in the small village of Edlingham, sandwiched between the more well-known Alnwick and Rothbury, so small it has a population of just a couple of hundred residents.

Though it may be small in size, the village is big in charm and history, dating back to Anglo-Saxon times, with its own 14th century castle ruin, medieval church and a majestic Victorian viaduct passing through a lush green valley.

Attention to detail in the design

So dramatic is its landscape that it doubled up as middle earth when used in the promotional pictures for The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

So called The Glebe Retreat because it was once the glebe (field) attached to the vicarage (which no longer belongs to the church), it’s a unique space that’s been listed as one of the 25 Best Cabin Stays in the UK by The Times.

It was a proud moment for owners Peggy and Toby Osborn who received the accolade shortly after opening the cabin in May 2023.

The living space at The Glebe Retreat

Peggy’s family live in the village, so she knows the area and its rich history well and saw the potential in the glebe land as an environmentally-friendly getaway.

As part of their Glebe Holidays Northumberland business, they also run The Old School, on the edge of the Glebe land, as a two-bedroom holiday home.

Facilities

The well-equipped kitchen area

It’s a remarkably well-equipped space with a kitchen containing all the utensils you could need, including a picnic bag and blanket, a Nespresso machine and pods, robes and a welcome hamper of popcorn, scones and more.

There’s enough wood and kindling to get you started in the fire pit area, including sticks for toasting marshmallows, Netflix, Bang and Olufsen blue tooth speaker, as well as an outdoor speaker, board games and furnishings you can take outside to sit out under the stars.

There’s also a barbeque at the fire pit, with fuel available on request.

There’s a shower room inside, but you’ll definitely want to take a soak in the outdoor bath, carved from a single river stone boulder, weighing in at 1.5tonnes and big enough to hold two, it’s a real show stopper.

The private bath area at The Glebe Retreat

Completely private, it’s the perfect place to dip beneath the bubbles - using the salts and Noble Isle toiletries provided so as not to mark the stone - and slough off the stresses of everyday life.

And if you don’t want to completely switch off, there’s superfast broadband to keep you connected with the outside world.

The retreat is accessed via a gravel drive through a farm gate with parking for two cars next to the eco lodge.

If you’re staying for a special occasion, you can also add extras to your trip, such as balloon packages, celebration cakes and cinema night hampers, which is a great touch.

Note The Glebe Retreat is designed for two people. No dogs allowed.