A former Newcastle city centre fire and police station is preparing to turn up the heat as it starts a new chapter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the Gotham Hotel Collection, Hotel Gotham Newcastle will open its Grade II-listed doors on Pilgrim Street this September with a 5 star Art Deco-inspired offering across two phases.

It’s a major transformation of the historic corner block, built in the early 1930s, and once home to the former Central Police, Fire Station and Magistrate's Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phase one of the opening

One of the bedrooms at Hotel Gotham | Submitted

The first phase will see the launch of the former fire station with 57 bedrooms, including six indulgent suites.

Guests can expect exclusive access to Club Brass, emperor beds with Egyptian cotton bed linen, marble monsoon showers and in-room roll-top baths.

The hotel will also feature a new restaurant and bar named ‘Siren’ and ‘Fire’ – inspired by the building’s past.

The interior of the building will tell stories of the station’s rich past, from carefully preserved artefacts to design details that nod to its civic legacy – with some original materials being restored and curated memorabilia sharing Newcastle’s fire and rescue history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phase two

The hotel will open in two phases | Submitted

In early 2026, phase two is set to unveil the adjoining police station with a further 30 luxurious rooms, including Gotham Sanctum Suites.

A glazed corridor will connect the two buildings, which will also include an event space within the former Court Rooms that can be used to host weddings, soirées and standout celebrations for up to 120 guests.

At the heart of the new venue lies Club Brass – Hotel Gotham’s private members’ club, which is hidden behind a discreet door and spread across two floors.

With access limited strictly to members, the decadent lounge offers velvet booths, signature cocktails and a calendar of private events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bookings and membership applications for Club Brass are now being accepted by visiting https://www.hotelgotham.co.uk/newcastle/club-brass/register

‘Nothing else like this in the North East’

Commenting on the launch, Chris Thompson, General Manager at Hotel Gotham, said: “There’s nothing like this in the North East. Gotham is where heritage meets hedonism.

“Newcastle is a city full of energy and personality and we feel this new space really reflects that. We’ve worked hard to honour the history of the buildings while creating something fresh and memorable.

“Whether people are staying with us, dining at Siren or enjoying a drink at Fire, we want them to feel like they’re part of something special from the moment they walk through the door. Every corridor, every cocktail and every corner tells a story – and this one belongs to Newcastle.”