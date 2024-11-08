Lindeth Howe Hotel with its extensive gardens looking towards Lake Windermere. | National World

For over a century characters such as Timmy Tiptoes, Pigling Bland and of course Peter Rabbit have captured the imagination of children across the globe and where better to enjoy the magical Lake District landscape than Lindeth Howe Hotel where Beatrix Potter was inspired to bring many of her captivating characters to life.

Like most children of my generation I grew up with tales of Peter and his friends making daring radish raids on Mr McGregors garden and escaping the clutches of the ravenous Mr Todd, the not so friendly fox.

To this day, my parents still have the Peter Rabbit china set I was bought as a christening gift.

Any visit to the Lake District can be a special experience, but knowing I would be spending the night at the former family home where Beatirx Potter penned a number of her much loved children’s classics added to the magic.

Located close to Bowness on the shores of Lake Windermere, Lindeth Howe Hotel was originally built in 1879 as a summer holiday home where between 1902 and 1913 Beatrix would often stay and immerse herself in the wonders of nature as she created her much-loved animal characters.

In 1915, after the death of her father Rupert, Beatrix bought Lindeth Howe for her mother, Helen Potter.

After a day on the fells surrounding Grasmere on what can only be described as surreally warm autumn day, I arrived at the former Potter family home ready for my ‘luxury’ stay with some fine dining and, of course, a few customary Lakeland ales.

With a soon to be three-year-old who has suddenly decided 4.30am is her new get up time - and that’s before the clocks changed - I was certainly ready for some rest and relaxation.

Arriving at my home for the night I was immediately struck by the extensive gardens which overlook England’s largest lake and the golden colours of autumn, with carefully positioned seating areas for guests to indulge in the wonders of their surroundings.

Sitting back in the garden’s swing chair with my pint of Wainwright, enjoying the late autumn sun, I was captivated by the squirrels busily preparing for their winter hibernation and the array of finches raiding the nearby blackberry bush.

It was easy to imagine how a young Beatrix would have been inspired to pen her books and illustrations depicting the lives of the landscape’s wildlife and the birth of characters such as Squirrel Nutkin and Mrs Tiggy-Winkle the hedgehog.

The works of Beatrix Potter are on display throughout the hotel. | National World

The hotel’s gardener was also busy at work as he tended to the onsite vegetable patch. Perhaps a similar setting over a century ago was the inspiration behind the infamous Mr McGregor’s garden?

Whilst the hotel’s surroundings provide a timeless natural setting, entering through the grand oak door into the reception area unveils an eclectic mix of the traditional trappings of a Victorian country manor house with the modern décor of the recently refurbished interior.

You’ve still got the cosy comforts of a reclining chair next to the fire, and timber floors of the reception which have been perfectly blended with a bright and contemporary colour scheme which gives the interior a distinctly modern feel.

The interior of Lindeth Howe is a mix of contemporary and traditional design. | National World

However, wherever you wander in the hotel there are constant yet subtle reminders to the world famous author and the role the house played in her literary inspiration and imagination.

Whether it be the original editions of Timmy Tiptoes, Peter Rabbit and Pigling Bland, handwritten transcripts of from her books, illustrations of the many famous characters she created, or photographs of Beatrix herself, the hotel captures the life of an author who has sold over 250 million books worldwide.

The wildlife which inspired Beatrix Potter is evident throughout the hotel. | National World

From the lounge being quirkily decorated with a wallpaper of books to the array of period hats on the coat stand in reception, you half expect to bump into Ms Potter herself, scribing away with a cup-of-tea by the fire.

The building also exudes Beatrix’s love of nature with the ornamental mice, birds and, of course rabbits, making you feel as though you could be in the setting of one of her tales.

After a few post hike pints of Cumberland’s finest - well it would be rude not too - I headed for my room, which had fantastic views of Lake Windermere and the surrounding fells.

My travel companion Jason Dillon enjoys a post hike pint by the fire. | National World

If you wanted to get a closer look a the Lakeland landscape, or indeed are just feeling nosy, there was even a pair of Victorian period binoculars to hand.

Although fairly standard in terms of size, the dressing gowns, coffee making machine, choice of hot drinks and artisan biscuits added a touch of indulgence in keeping with the feel of a luxury retreat.

After a strenuous day on the fells it was time for a hot soak in the generously sized bath. For once I was able to enjoy the post match phone-in and bask in the Black Cats 2-0 victory without having to deal with toddler tantrums or a mad dash for the potty - with my daughter I may add - this reporter is fully toilet trained!

The twin room in which I stayed. | National World.

With so much to choose from on the drinks tray I opted for a hot chocolate on the adjoining balcony where I was able to sit back and enjoy the softening autumn sunlight as the sun dipped below the surrounding hills - well at least until my wife called and the bedlam unfolding in the background reminded me of the trials and tribulations she was enduring with a toddler and five-year-old at home!

Moment broken, it was time to head to the restaurant for my three-course meal followed by tea/coffee and chocolates.

The hotel offers a wide and varied menu including traditional English dishes such as sausage and mash and fish and chips, with a gourmet twist befitting of a luxury setting.

The grill menu offers everything you’d expect, including vegetarian options, from extravagant burgers, chicken dishes and the 10oz rib eye steak, which sounded particularly appealing to this hungry hiker.

There’s also an extensive range of taste-bud-tantalising starters including soup of the day, cured salmon, chicken liver parfait, mixed heritage tomato and curried crab.

In the end I went for the ham hock terrine followed by the pork accompanied by ‘mashed potato, apple textures, heritage carrot, confit tomato and red wine jus’.

The fusion of flavours was fantastic, but I admit to having some food envy as some of my fellow diners’ mammoth sized steaks arrived at their tables.

Some of the delicious dishes I enjoyed. | National World

Onto dessert and I faced the usual battle of the savoury or sweet conundrum. The cheese board was undoubtedly tempting, but in the end I went for the passion fruit cheesecake and as my generously sized portion arrived, I certainly wasn’t disappointed.

Whilst it had been unusually warm for the last weekend in August, what I didn’t expect on my Lakeland retreat was a taste of the Caribbean.

The Jamaican Fusion menu offered an exotic choice of BBQ baby back ribs, bacon chops with pineapple and papaya salsa, home cured salt cod fritters or jerk chicken caeser salad.

Explaining the curious connection between a corner of Cumbria and the Caribbean, the hotel’s general manager Tony Holden explained that 13 members of staff, including the head chef, are from Jamaica.

Tummy full, it was time to retire to the lounge for a much needed evening hour of peace and quiet with a bottle of South African Rose by the fire before enjoying my first uninterrupted night of sleep in what felt like a lifetime.

Rested from my eight hours in the land of nod without the interruption of toddlers, I made my way down for breakfast, convincing myself that I could add to my evening meal indulgence as I would be burning the calories off during my morning kayak.

After following the instructions of ‘help yourself to breakfast buffet’ to the letter, followed by a full Cumbrian breakfast, in truth, I would probably have to circumnavigate England’s biggest lake about four times to balance out my calorie consumption.

Breakfast was delicious and whilst I may have went for the traditional choice, other options included eggs Benedict, eggs Arnold, smoked salmon with scrambled eggs, as well as a gluten free breakfast and a range of vegetarian choices.

Tummy once again full - or should I say bursting - I joined fellow diners for the unexpected treat of a birds of prey display in the garden.

The birds of prey display in the hotel's garden. | National World

As Tony explained: “It’s not something we advertise, but we do it every Sunday as a surprise for guests.”

All good things come to an end and it was time to pack my bag and depart the rest and relaxation of my rural retreat and return to the realities of potty training and toddler tantrums.

The magic of the Lake District is captured perfectly in Beatrix Potter’s tales of the adventures of Peter Rabbit and, similarly, the spirit of one our country’s greatest ever children’s authors is encompassed in a stay at Lindeth Howe Hotel.

That night I read ‘Goodnight Peter Rabbit’ to my daughter. Like generations before her, she was captivated by the story and Peter’s life with sisters Cotton Tail, Flopsy and Mopsy.

She loved the story - not that it helped to get her to sleep!

Staying at Lindeth Howe Hotel

A standard overnight stay at the hotel starts from £199 bed and breakfast, based on 2 people sharing a double or twin room.

During the quieter months after the Festive Season, the hotel has a special offer rate of £72.50 per person in January, £77.50 per person in February, and £82.50 per person in March.

You can also enjoy a range of afternoon teas at Lindeth Howe as well as murder mystery nights.

If you are ready to get into the festive spirit you can also travel back to the Victorian period with a reciting of the Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol on Saturday December 7 followed by a visit to a Christmas market on Sunday December 8.

The hotel is also a popular wedding venue and further details about events and special offers can be found on the Lindeth Howe website.