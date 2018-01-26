How you can make your mark on the North East’s first whisky

There’s some dramtastic news for whisky lovers as a distillery prepares to create a new drink which captures the spirit of the area.

Durham Distillery, already well-known for their Durham Gin and Durham Vodka brands, are preparing to start production of the first whisky to be distilled in the North East.

Head distiller Jessica Tomlinson

The small-batch craft distillery plans a relocation to Durham’s city centre, from its base at Langley Park, as part of an expansion in 2018, where the initial and future batches of Durham Whisky will be created.

Those keen to be part of whisky history can now sign up to reserve a Founder’s Cask from the first whisky run, as well as cases or bottles, which will be ready to drink in 2021.

Distillery owner Jon Chadwick and head distiller Jessica Tomlinson say they are eager to reach this next milestone for the business following its rapid growth.

Jon said: “We are gearing up for what will be a huge year for the business, moving from the outskirts of Durham to a larger city centre premises to begin producing the first whisky to be made in this region, alongside increased production of our gin and vodka.

Distillery owner Jon Chadwick

“Our new home will not only give us additional operations and storage capacity, but will enable us to become a visitor destination. The aim is to host guided tours daily, as well as private functions and corporate events, in addition to being a welcome space for local people to enjoy as a meeting place.

“I realised my dream when Durham Distillery was founded in 2014, and to see it go from strength to strength with significant growth plans on the horizon is fantastic.”

Jessica added: “Heading up the production of Durham Whisky is very exciting, and we can’t wait to start the process in 2018. As well as it being a first for this part of England, it’s also a shake up for the industry as there are very few female distillers, especially producing whisky.

“We’ve really honed our craft over the last four years widely establishing our gin and vodka, seeing it positioned on shelves in stores and venues next to brands which have been around for decades. The chance to be part of whisky history is a limited opportunity for fans of the spirit as well as those interested in the region’s heritage, with reservations now open.”

