Which is your favourite?

This is how Tripadvisor ranks all the Indian restaurants on Ocean Road in South Shields

There are plenty of Indian restaurants on Ocean Road to choose from and it can make the choice difficult.

By Faye Dixon
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 08:57 am

This is how Tripadvisor ranks them.

1. Cafe India

This restaurant has raving reviews with cuisines including Indian, Asian, Balti, vegan options, Halal, gluten free Options and vegetarian friendly options. There's something for everyone.

Photo: Stu Norton

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Spice Garden

Spice Garden comes a close second with its Indian cuisine. It even won our Curry House of The Year award in 2016.

Photo: Stu Norton

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Delhi 6

Delhi 6 is another great option on the road. It claims to have a price range of £15 - £25.

Photo: Stu Norton

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Radhuni

Radhuni is known for its special occasion, romantic, groups and business dining.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4