Your chance to own a barn conversion in the Sunderland countryside

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 26th May 2025, 13:55 BST

There aren’t many barn conversions to be found in the Sunderland area, making this property a unique home.

Spread over two wings, the home is made up of two barns as well as a former grain store that now house five bedrooms and five bathrooms amongst other rooms.

In addition, there’s also scope to add to the home with the west wing, known as The Chicken Shed. Dating back to the 17th century, this barn has a private stone-walled garden and the opportunity to create a self-contained 2,500 square foot annex.

As well as the buildings, the farm comes with substantial land including a mature walled garden, lawns and a paddock with an outbuilding that provides generous storage, with potential for conversion into a gym, office, playroom, or creative studio.

Burdon Farm is in Burdon Village, in between Doxford Park, Ryhope and Seaham, an ideal commuter village.

The property is on the market with Dowen for offers in the region of £1,200,000.

Here’s more of a look around:

