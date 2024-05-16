Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The development has attracted interest from across the country.

A sought-after new housing development in one of the region’s most popular cities opens its doors this weekend.

Miller Homes North East’s Bishops Walk development, at Bent House Lane in Durham, has attracted considerable interest since it was announced last year, with enquiries from potential buyers across the UK.

A computer generated image of the development

And this Saturday, MY 18, buyers will be able to step inside the luxurious, four bedroom, detached, Charleswood show home for the first time.

Independent financial advisors will also be on hand to advise on the various initiatives Miller Homes offers to make buying easier and more affordable.

The development, just a short walk from the city centre and overlooking the Cathedral, consists of 235 homes ranging from two to five bed properties.

Landscaping has been integral to the design, with plenty of natural planting and a mix of materials, including render and stone, to reflect the surrounding area.

Miller Homes has announced a range of options to help homebuyers no matter what stage of the homeowning journey they are at.

For first-time buyers and those who are finding it hard to save enough for a deposit, Miller is offering a contribution of up to five per cent of the purchase price towards a customer’s deposit on a new build home.

And, for current homeowners looking to make a move, the firm’s Part Exchange and Assisted Move schemes are designed to make the process as easy as possible.

Miller will take on the admin and costs associated with selling, managing the independent valuation and marketing of a customer’s property, and if required, purchase of their home through its Part Exchange scheme, sparing customers the hassle of finding a buyer and covering the cost of estate agent and advertising fees.

And for homebuyers with a deposit who are concerned about the cost of their monthly mortgage repayments, Miller’s partnership with Own New could enable them to reduce the interest rate on their mortgage for a new Miller home for their initial term, while still owning 100 per cent of their property, through a mortgage rate reduction.

“The launch of the show home will give potential buyers the chance to find out more about the variety of house styles at Bishops Walk and how to go about securing their forever home,” said Lauren Angus, sales director at Miller Homes North East.

“And because we know people will want to stay a while and really explore what’s on offer, we have joined forces with North East based Crêpe Expectations to ensure no one goes hungry.”

Tickets to the event - which starts at 11am on Saturday and ends at 4pm on Sunday - are free and can be obtained at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bishops-walk-show-home-opening-tickets-901428636317?aff=oddtdtcreator