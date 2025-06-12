Work set to start on £23m affordable housing development in Sunderland

Work on a £23.6million scheme to bring 96 new affordable homes to Sunderland is set to get under way.

An artist's impression of how the homes will look | Submitted

North East-based not-for-profit housing association, Thirteen Group, is developing the homes off Amberley Street and Harrogate Street in Hendon.

The homes, which will all be available for affordable rent, will consist of 75 two, three and four-bedroom houses and 21 two-bedroom bungalows.

The scheme is being supported by Homes England, the North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, Sunderland City Council and local charity, Back on the Map.

Matt Forrest, chief executive of Thirteen, said: “We’re excited to be providing much-needed affordable homes for people in Sunderland through the redevelopment of this key site.

“It’s been a long time in the making but all of the partners involved have shown an unwavering determination to help us make it happen, and we’re really grateful for their support.

“As well as building high-quality, energy efficient homes, we’re looking forward to building great relationships with local people and communities.”

The development is supported by a £1.9million contribution from the North East Combined Authority’s Brownfield Housing Fund.

Thirteen new development site in Sunderland with Esh Group. | Dave Charnley Photography

It follows the allocation of £4.8million towards housing in the first phase of the city’s new Sheepfolds neighbourhood.

And the government is boosting the fund by a further £17million due to its success to date.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “Everyone deserves a good home. That’s why I’m delighted we’re backing another housing development in Sunderland that will create high-quality, affordable new homes for local people.

“The redevelopment of both this site in Hendon, and the one at Sheepfolds, is a huge opportunity for the city to create a new lease of life in these areas.

“Too many families have been locked out of affordable housing for too long so I’m pleased we’ll be delivering even more schemes like this with a further £17million to transform brownfield sites with great homes for our communities across the region.”

Councillor Michael Mordey, Leader of Sunderland City Council and Hendon ward councillor, added: “I’m delighted to see the start of work on these much-needed homes for social rent in the heart of Hendon.

“This site has stood empty for far too long, so it really is great to finally see the development start.

“I was born on Salem Street which forms part of this new development and it's great to know that new families are going to live once again in this area of Hendon.

“I am proud to have played a small part in making it happen.”

How the homes are set to look | Submitted

The development is receiving financial support from Homes England’s Affordable Homes Programme.

Shahi Islam, director of affordable housing grants at Homes England, said: “As the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives.

“This development in Sunderland is a prime example of how the agency works with local partners through the Affordable Homes Programme to build the homes people need and create new thriving communities.”

Hendon-based economic regeneration charity, Back on the Map, is also backing the development.

Jo Cooper, the charity’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to see the scheme come to fruition. Access to quality, affordable housing is vital to our community and this development definitely aligns with Back on the Map’s mission of making Hendon a place of opportunity to live, work and thrive.”

Preparatory works are set to start this month, with construction of the homes starting in September and completion expected in 2028.

Thirteen has appointed local contractor, Esh Construction, to deliver the project.

Esh’s chief executive, Andy Radcliffe, said: “We take pride in delighting our clients and their customers; therefore, we are thrilled to build on our successful collaboration and valued partnership with Thirteen Group by securing this latest contract award.

“Alongside the delivery of much-needed affordable homes, we will engage within the local community by providing local employment, apprentice training and procurement opportunities, and delivering award-winning school engagement initiatives to support the next generation into their future careers.”

Thirteen owns and manages over 36,000 homes in the North East, Humber and Yorkshire regions, with over 1,600 staff providing services for around 100,000 customers.

It recently achieved the highest possible ratings following an inspection by the Regulator of Social Housing.

In 2024/25, Thirteen delivered a record 650 new homes and recorded an improved customer satisfaction score of 90.0%.