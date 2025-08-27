Work set to start on new housing development at Riverside Sunderland

The transformation of the former Vaux site into a new housing community is gathering pace.

Work is set to start on new homes at Riverside Sunderland, with sustainable developer igloo Regeneration (igloo) commencing construction of 34 new city centre dwellings, including 16 “innovative and sustainable homes”, which take inspiration from the winning designs produced by igloo and Open Studios for the HM Government-led Home of 2030 design competition.

An artist's impression of how the new homes could look | Submitted

igloo has recently acquired 0.74 acres of land on the former Vaux site and will work in partnership with local contractor Compass Developments NE Ltd to build the properties, which will be located on the site between The Beam and the new Sunderland Eye Hospital.

igloo’s scheme will complement the apartment blocks currently being delivered by Building Design (Northern) Limited at the northern edge of the Vaux site and the new community planned for Farringdon Row where construction is expected to commence in the coming weeks.

At the heart of one of the UK’s most ambitious urban regeneration projects, the igloo development will provide the community with a mix of 2 and 3-bedroom terraced townhouses, maisonettes and apartments from which to choose.

Work on the new homes in Sunderland will commence later this month, with properties ready for occupation in 2027.

In all, 133 homes will stand on the former Vaux site, part of a mixed-use community that includes commercial office space and leisure facilities.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council, said: “Riverside Sunderland is recognised on a national stage as one of the most ambitious regeneration projects in the country right now, and we know that people want to live here and make the most of the fantastic lifestyle offer that the city centre can now provide.

“City centre living in Sunderland is transforming. We have an abundance of leisure provision on the doorstep – from Sheepfolds Stables to the Botanist, and with Riverside Park taking shape, Culture House closing in on completion, and the wider city centre changing rapidly with places like Omniplex, the Fire Station, Flower Café, and Mackies Corner among the places that are breathing new life into the high street, there could not be a better time to see more homes being built for people who want to enjoy the benefits of urban life in a stunning riverside location.”

Next chapter in Riverside Sunderland

Joe Broadley, development director from igloo, said: “We are excited to bring forward this next chapter in the transformation of Riverside Sunderland. Using our award-winning ‘Home of 2030’ designs, we’re creating places that are fit for the future, with homes that are of a mixed tenure, energy-efficient and built to enhance people’s lives for decades to come in a prime city centre location.

“This development will not only meet the needs of modern city living but also follow the igloo ethos of setting new benchmarks for sustainability, innovation and community connections.

“Thanks to Sunderland City Council and our partners for collaborating with us to deliver a vibrant new community that will help shape the future of the wider Sunderland area. Together we’re proud to be part of the regeneration of the former Vaux site and look forward to seeing this new neighbourhood grow into a place where people can truly thrive.”

The development is a cluster of concept homes, that were borne out of the Government backed Home of 2030 design competition, which was created to drive innovation in the provision of affordable, efficient and healthy green homes, in safe and attractive places to live, that benefit people and communities.

Creating high quality new homes is one of the core ambitions of the Riverside Sunderland masterplan, which aims to double the resident population of the city centre from 2,500 to 5,000 and create 10,000 new city centre jobs, as well as creating new places and spaces for people to enjoy.