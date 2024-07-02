Work begins on new housing development in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt Homes has begun construction at its new 64-property development in Sunderland.

The exclusive development, Alder Heights, will offer a selection of two, three and four bedroom energy-efficient homes, as it creates a new community of just 64 homes in the heart of Sunderland.

As part of the development, Barratt Homes has contributed over £413,000 to the local area via its S106 agreement. This includes over £152,000 spent on improving educational facilities within the area, over £128,000 on road works between the Ryhope and Doxford link and over £64,000 on recreational facilities. Other elements that will receive funds for improvement include public transport, junction improvement works, Tunstall Road highway improvement works, allotments and biodiversity and ecological mitigation.

The Sales Office and Show Home are scheduled to open for late summer 2024, offering prospective buyers a chance to explore the brand new homes and see the quality of the properties that will be soon available to purchase.

Located close to Seaham Beach, future residents will be able to enjoy the benefits of living in a coastal town, alongside the perks and attractions of Sunderland city centre just four miles away. With great commuter links and a selection of nearby schools, Alder Heights will be suitable for young professionals and families alike.

Lewis Quinn, Senior Site Manager at Alder Heights, said: "We are very excited to begin work at our brand new development in Sunderland. We’ve seen fantastic success with our homes in the area previously, which makes it a really exciting time for us to continue delivering high quality homes to the people of Sunderland. We look forward to announcing the launch of the Sales Office and Show Home very soon.”