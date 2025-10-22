Marketed by Conway Christie, South Tyneside.placeholder image
It used to be a Whitburn miners' hall. Now it's a stunning 4-bed house and it could be your forever home

By Chris Cordner

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

It has been described as ‘extraordinary’. And now this 4-bed home which used to be a meeting hub for miners is up for sale.

Take a look at this ‘unique to market’ property in Imeary Street, South Shields, which was built in 1912 to provide a social and meeting space for the miners who worked at the Whitburn Colliery and lived in the surrounding Marsden Village.

Estate agents Conway Christie, South Tyneside have brought it to market for offers in excess of £650,000.

Its vast array of features include a sauna, hot tub room, projector screen, snooker table and bar area.

The Rightmove listing says: “The moment you enter the front gates you are met by a grand wooden door, once it opens you are transported into a home like no other!”

Take a closer look.

1. Imeary Street, South Shields

2. Imeary Street, South Shields

3. Imeary Street, South Shields

4. Imeary Street, South Shields

