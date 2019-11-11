Story Homes has been appointed for the next phase of the massive Potters Hill development as part of its plans to build 450 new homes in the city.

The site, between Moorside and Hall Farm, will eventually deliver more than 700 new properties.

Carlisle-based Story Homes will build 450 houses as part of its £90million development. Subject to planning permission, it intends to create a mixture of its five-bedroom detached Charlton, four-bedroom detached Hewson and three-bedroom semi-detached ‘Spencer’ properties.

The five-bedroom detached Charlton

Founder and CEO Fred Story said: “We are delighted to be entering the market in Sunderland, where we know we can make a positive and significant contribution to the city’s housing supply.

“Our homes will bring a fantastic new offer to the area and we know that these upcoming sites will bring many economic benefits locally.”

Miller Homes is currently on site delivering 160 new homes, with future phases designed to create individual character areas with connecting green spaces and community focal points.

Potters Hill is one of a number of new housing schemes planned or under way in Sunderland, that will see more than 7,000 new properties built over the coming 10 years.

The three-bedroom semi-detached Stewart

Sunderland City Council leader Coun Graeme Miller said: “We are absolutely delighted that a company renowned for the quality of its developments has spotted the potential that Sunderland represents, and we are sure this will add enormous value to the city, building on the fantastic housing stock we already have, and the exciting programme of investment already underway.

“We have a really compelling offer in the city – our fantastic connectivity, our stunning natural assets like the seaside, parkland and cultural offer – so we know that we are an attractive place to live already.