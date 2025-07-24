What a view! Reduced apartment looking out across Sunderland marina and seafront

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 24th Jul 2025, 14:59 BST

For today’s property spotlight, we’re looking at this well-kept apartment with views across Sunderland marina and out to sea.

Housed within Hallgarth Court in Roker Marina, the apartment has two bedrooms, a bathroom as well as an en-suite.

Other highlights in the first floor property include a modern kitchen, dining area and a living room with one of the best views in the city.

The property also includes a garage within a block in the court.

It’s been reduced this month, July, and is on the market with Hunters for £259,950.

Here’s a look around:

