What a view! Reduced apartment looking out across Sunderland marina and seafront

Housed within Hallgarth Court in Roker Marina, the apartment has two bedrooms, a bathroom as well as an en-suite.
Other highlights in the first floor property include a modern kitchen, dining area and a living room with one of the best views in the city.
The property also includes a garage within a block in the court.
It’s been reduced this month, July, and is on the market with Hunters for £259,950.
Here’s a look around:
