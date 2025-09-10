This truly unique home, which dates back to the 1800s, has a guide price of £750,000 and is on the market with estate agents Bradley Hall, Durham.

The Rightmove listing says: “The Mill House, set within the charming hamlet of Old Burdon, is a truly unique character home dating back to the 1800s. Once an old working mill, the property was carefully converted in the 1990s, retaining its historic charm while introducing modern comfort and practicality.”