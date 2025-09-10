A look at the entrance area of the property which dates back to the 1800s.placeholder image
A look at the entrance area of the property which dates back to the 1800s. | Bradley Hall, Durham

This truly unique Seaham home is a 4-bed gem in a former mill - and it is up for sale

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

A rare chance to enjoy countryside charm in a converted mill awaits the prospective buyer of this stunning property.

This truly unique home, which dates back to the 1800s, has a guide price of £750,000 and is on the market with estate agents Bradley Hall, Durham.

The Rightmove listing says: “The Mill House, set within the charming hamlet of Old Burdon, is a truly unique character home dating back to the 1800s. Once an old working mill, the property was carefully converted in the 1990s, retaining its historic charm while introducing modern comfort and practicality.”

Take a closer look.

Inside the Mill House which is set within the hamlet of Old Burdon.

Inside the Mill House which is set within the hamlet of Old Burdon. | Bradley Hall, Durham

The property was converted in the 1990s but it has kept its original style.

The property was converted in the 1990s but it has kept its original style. | Bradley Hall, Durham

Original beams are one of the excellent features in this outstanding home.

Original beams are one of the excellent features in this outstanding home. | Bradley Hall, Durham

The kitchen area which has solid wood cabinets and lots of storage space.

The kitchen area which has solid wood cabinets and lots of storage space. | Bradley Hall, Durham

