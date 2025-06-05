This £425,000 Grade II-listed Cleadon home looks like it belongs in a fairy tale

This two-bedroom home, on Front Street, in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market by Sanderson Young for offers over £425,000.

The stone-built property boasts spacious living areas, two bathrooms, a well-maintained front garden with a driveway and paved seating area to the area.

The listing states: “Situated within the sought-after village of Cleadon is this is characterful Grade II listed, two bedroom property offering lovely front facing views towards the pond and easy access to the shops, restaurants and pubs located within the village.

“It is finished to a wonderful standard throughout and offers buyers a great opportunity to purchase a home in this picturesque location.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.sandersonyoung.co.uk/property/front-street-cleadon-sunderland/.

