This four-bedroom home, on Colliery Mews, in Boldon Colliery, has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers over £400,000.

The property boasts a spacious living room, an open-plan kitchen area, a low maintenance garden, two bathrooms, and more.

If you’re a fan of the Lord of the Rings, then you will love the Doors of Durin mural that is on the home’s office wall.

The listing states: “Nestled in a sought-after residential area, we are delighted to present this exceptional four-bedroom detached house to the market.

“With its contemporary design and high-quality finishes, this detached home offers modern living at its finest for discerning buyers.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/colliery-mews-boldon-colliery-ne35/.

1 . Colliery Mews, Boldon Colliery Take a look inside this four-bedroom Boldon Colliery home. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove) Photo Sales