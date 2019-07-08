This is what £50,000 can buy you in different parts of Sunderland

LifestyleHomes and GardensPicture: Shutterstock This is what £50,000 can buy you in different parts of SunderlandDepending on where you look, this is what £50,000 can buy in Sunderland.By Rosalind ErskineMonday, 08 July, 2019, 06:00 From one-bedroom flats to houses, £50,000 can buy a variety of homes in Sunderland.1. One bedroom flat, Castle GreenAn ideal first home, this flat is on the market for GBP49,950Photo: ZooplaCopyright: Buy photo2. 3 bedroom house, Cirencester StreetThis three bedroom dormer cottage is on the market for offers over GBP45,000.Photo: ZooplaCopyright: Buy photo3. 2 bedroom cottage, Cairo StreetThis two bedroom terraced cottage is on the market for GBP49,950Photo: ZooplaCopyright: Buy photo4. 2 bedroom house, Grange Street SouthThis investment opportunity is on the market for a guide price of GBP20,000.Photo: ZooplaCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 3