Picture: Shutterstock

This is what £50,000 can buy you in different parts of Sunderland

Depending on where you look, this is what £50,000 can buy in Sunderland.

By Rosalind Erskine
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 06:00

From one-bedroom flats to houses, £50,000 can buy a variety of homes in Sunderland.

1. One bedroom flat, Castle Green

An ideal first home, this flat is on the market for GBP49,950

Photo: Zoopla

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. 3 bedroom house, Cirencester Street

This three bedroom dormer cottage is on the market for offers over GBP45,000.

Photo: Zoopla

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. 2 bedroom cottage, Cairo Street

This two bedroom terraced cottage is on the market for GBP49,950

Photo: Zoopla

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. 2 bedroom house, Grange Street South

This investment opportunity is on the market for a guide price of GBP20,000.

Photo: Zoopla

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3