These are some of the cheapest properties currently available to rent in Sunderland

Using Rightmove, we’ve taken a look at some of the cheapest properties available to rent across Sunderland.
Whether you are actively looking to move or are just curious, these are some of the best deals from across the city, excluding student-only properties.
1. Lambton Tower
There is currently an unfurnished two bedroom flat available in this central Sunderland building available for £300 per month.
2. Otto Terrace
One bedroom in this five bedroom house share is currently available for £320 per month. It comes fully furnished and is available to both students and professionals.
3. East Cross Street
This property, which can be found on the corner of East Cross Street and High Street West is a part furnished studio flat which has resnt listed at £325 per month.
4. Phoenix House
Another option for both professionals and students, this city centre option offers a one bedroom flat share in the heart of the city for £338 per month.
