Across the city, 31.4% of homes are owned outright compared to 32.5% in the whole of England.

In Sunderland 27.1% of households own their own home through a mortgage or loan compared to 29.8% nationally.

For most people, home ownership is their biggest financial outlay and the proportion of households able to purchase their own home is a good indicator of levels of wealth.

Census data published in 2022 shows a significant disparity in home ownership across the city and subsequently there is similar variation in the proportion of households dependent on rented or social housing.

Whilst home ownership is a significant indicator of wealth, it’s important to consider this will also be effected by the cost and type of housing in each ward and the age demographic of the population.

Check out the proportion of households in each of the city’s electoral wards who own their homes.

Electoral wards are not ranked in order.

1 . Castle Ward In Castle Ward 24.5% of the population own their own home outright compared to 31.4% in Sunderland and 32.5% in England. 23.4% of the population own their own home through a loan or mortgage compared to 27.1% across the city and 29.8% nationally. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Barnes Ward In Barnes Ward 40.2% of the population own their own home outright compared to 31.4% in Sunderland and 32.5% in England. 32.1% of the population own their own home through a loan or mortgage compared to 27.1% across the city and 29.8% nationally. | se Photo Sales

3 . Hendon Ward In Hendon Ward 17.3% of the population own their own home outright compared to 31.4% in Sunderland and 32.5% in England. 13.9% of the population own their own home through a loan or mortgage compared to 27.1% across the city and 29.8% nationally. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Millfield ward In Millfield ward 26.9% of the population own their own home outright compared to 31.4% in Sunderland and 32.5% in England. 24.6% of the population own their own home through a loan or mortgage compared to 27.1% across the city and 29.8% nationally. | AN Photo: AN Photo Sales