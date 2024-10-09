There is a wide disparity in home ownership across the city.There is a wide disparity in home ownership across the city.
The wealthiest and poorest parts of Sunderland, based on home ownership figures

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 9th Oct 2024, 05:16 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 14:20 BST

The most recent Census data shows that Sunderland is below the national average for both outright home ownership and ownership through a mortgage.

Across the city, 31.4% of homes are owned outright compared to 32.5% in the whole of England.

In Sunderland 27.1% of households own their own home through a mortgage or loan compared to 29.8% nationally.

For most people, home ownership is their biggest financial outlay and the proportion of households able to purchase their own home is a good indicator of levels of wealth.

Census data published in 2022 shows a significant disparity in home ownership across the city and subsequently there is similar variation in the proportion of households dependent on rented or social housing.

Whilst home ownership is a significant indicator of wealth, it’s important to consider this will also be effected by the cost and type of housing in each ward and the age demographic of the population.

Check out the proportion of households in each of the city’s electoral wards who own their homes.

Electoral wards are not ranked in order.

1. Castle Ward

2. Barnes Ward

3. Hendon Ward

4. Millfield ward

