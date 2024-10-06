The two-bedroom home on the market for little more than £20,000

Located to the north of Washington in Marlborough Park, it is close to schools and local amenities.
Overlooking the beautifully-kept gardens of Collingwood Court, it offers an open lounge and kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom with separate toilet.
(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)
The property also benefits from a single garage which is also great for storage.
It is on the market with Purplebricks, with offers invited over £20,000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.