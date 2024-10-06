The two-bedroom home on the market for little more than £20,000

Located to the north of Washington in Marlborough Park, it is close to schools and local amenities.

Overlooking the beautifully-kept gardens of Collingwood Court, it offers an open lounge and kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom with separate toilet.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

The property also benefits from a single garage which is also great for storage.

It is on the market with Purplebricks, with offers invited over £20,000.

1 . Welcome home The two bedroom apartment is located to the north of Washington in Marlborough Park and is close to schools and local amenities | Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Living space There is an open lounge and kitchen | Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Chill out The lounge offers room to relax | Purplebricks Photo Sales

4 . Storage space The kitchen has plenty of cupboards | Purplebricks Photo Sales