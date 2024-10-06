The two-bedroom home on the market for little more than £20,000

First home or investment opportunity, this two-bedroom apartment could be just what you’re looking for.

Located to the north of Washington in Marlborough Park, it is close to schools and local amenities.

Overlooking the beautifully-kept gardens of Collingwood Court, it offers an open lounge and kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom with separate toilet.

The property also benefits from a single garage which is also great for storage.

It is on the market with Purplebricks, with offers invited over £20,000.

The two bedroom apartment is located to the north of Washington in Marlborough Park and is close to schools and local amenities

1. Welcome home

The two bedroom apartment is located to the north of Washington in Marlborough Park and is close to schools and local amenities | Purplebricks

There is an open lounge and kitchen

2. Living space

There is an open lounge and kitchen | Purplebricks

The lounge offers room to relax

3. Chill out

The lounge offers room to relax | Purplebricks

The kitchen has plenty of cupboards

4. Storage space

The kitchen has plenty of cupboards | Purplebricks

