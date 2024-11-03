Looking for a great location at a bargain price?

Then this two-bed flat in Fatfield’s Rivermead could be just the choice for you.

Located within easy walking distance of the village centre, Fatfield Academy and St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and James Steel Park, it is on the market with Purple Bricks.

Beautifully refurbished throughout, it features a spacious open-plan lounge and kitchen area, with patio doors that open directly onto a private rear garden.

There is also a utility room for added convenience.

To the front, there is convenient street parking.

The property is available with no forward chain and offers are invited in excess of £90,000.