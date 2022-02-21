REVEALED: The ten most expensive streets in Sunderland according to home sales firm

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across SR postcodes.
The data only includes streets with a minimum of three sales over five years.
These are the most expensive streets to buy property in the Sunderland region.
1. West Park Road
West Park Road has been ranked the most expensive street in Sunderland with three properties sold at an average of £1,050,000.
2. Moor Lane
On Moor Lane, six properties were sold at an average of £728,583.
3. Underhill Road
On Underhill Road, three properties were sold at an average of £712,925.
4. Whitburn Road
On Whitburn Road, four properties were sold at an average of £660,249.
