Take a look at the most expensive streets in Sunderland.

REVEALED: The ten most expensive streets in Sunderland according to home sales firm

Home sales company Property Solvers has revealed the most expensive streets across Sunderland based on the average price properties were sold.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:04 pm

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across SR postcodes.

The data only includes streets with a minimum of three sales over five years.

These are the most expensive streets to buy property in the Sunderland region.

1. West Park Road

West Park Road has been ranked the most expensive street in Sunderland with three properties sold at an average of £1,050,000.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

2. Moor Lane

On Moor Lane, six properties were sold at an average of £728,583.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

3. Underhill Road

On Underhill Road, three properties were sold at an average of £712,925.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

4. Whitburn Road

On Whitburn Road, four properties were sold at an average of £660,249.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales
Sunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3