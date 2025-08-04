The average time taken to sell a house in different parts of the North East varies significantly, from 74 days to just 47 days.

That’s according to figures from PropertySolvers’ Propert Market Heat Gauge, which looks at how long homes in different areas are listed for on Rightmove on average before their status is changed to sold ‘subject to contract’ or ‘under offer’.

We’ve looked at the data for the North East’s 13 biggest towns and cities, based on the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, to see where houses are selling fastest and slowest.

The time taken to sell is not an indicator of how long property sales are taking to complete, just how long it typically takes for an offer to be accepted.

Nor does the fact homes are selling faster in a particular area necessarily mean house prices are rising quickest there.

In fact, one of the areas in the North East where homes are taking longest to sell has seen the second biggest price increase across the region in the last year.

Below are the biggest towns and cities in the North East where homes are selling fastest, and where they take longest to shift.

They are listed in reverse order, from slowest to fastest.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, some of the places where homes are selling fastest have been ranked among the best places to live in the North East.

1 . Hartlepool - 74 days In Hartlepool, the average home takes 74 days to sell, according to PropertySolvers, which is the slowest out of the North East's 13 biggest towns and cities. The average house price there is £175,045, having risen by 1.87% in the last year.

2 . Washington - 70 days In Washington, the average home takes 70 days to sell, according to PropertySolvers, which is the joint 11th fastest out of the North East's 13 biggest towns and cities. The average house price there is £170,055, having fallen by 0.59% in the last year.

3 . Blyth - 70 days In Blyth, the average home takes 70 days to sell, according to PropertySolvers, which is the joint 11th fastest out of the North East's 13 biggest towns and cities. The average house price there is £151,786, having risen by 3.77% in the last year.