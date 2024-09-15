The four-bedroom bungalow for sale, complete with its own stable block

Just a short drive from Durham city centre, this four-bedroom bungalow is the perfect place to get away from it all.

Nestled in the tranquil setting of Garmondsway Village, it is surrounded by stunning countryside.

And what country pied-a-terre would be complete without its own stables?

Recently renovated, the home offers a beautifully refitted kitchen and four spacious double bedrooms.

A large garage to the rear provides ample storage space for vehicles, equipment, or potential conversion for alternative uses and the property boasts acres of additional land.

It is on the market with Purplebricks with offers over £600,000.

The house lies beyond a private gate down a picturesque country lane

1. Privacy guaranteed

The house lies beyond a private gate down a picturesque country lane

The property boasts acres of additional land

2. Room to roam

The property boasts acres of additional land

The home boasts a beautifully refitted kitchen, perfect for culinary enthusiasts and modern living

3. What's cookin'?

The home boasts a beautifully refitted kitchen, perfect for culinary enthusiasts and modern living

The house is enveloped by breathtaking countryside views

4. What a view

The house is enveloped by breathtaking countryside views

