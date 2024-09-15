The four-bedroom bungalow for sale, complete with its own stable block

Nestled in the tranquil setting of Garmondsway Village, it is surrounded by stunning countryside.

And what country pied-a-terre would be complete without its own stables?

Recently renovated, the home offers a beautifully refitted kitchen and four spacious double bedrooms.

A large garage to the rear provides ample storage space for vehicles, equipment, or potential conversion for alternative uses and the property boasts acres of additional land.

It is on the market with Purplebricks with offers over £600,000.

1 . Privacy guaranteed The house lies beyond a private gate down a picturesque country lane | Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Room to roam The property boasts acres of additional land | Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . What's cookin'? The home boasts a beautifully refitted kitchen, perfect for culinary enthusiasts and modern living | Purplebricks Photo Sales

4 . What a view The house is enveloped by breathtaking countryside views | Purplebricks Photo Sales