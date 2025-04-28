Garrington Property Finders has ranked more than 1,400 towns, cities and villages across England and Wales based on a number of criteria, including the culture and heritage, the natural environment, schools and job opportunities.

Its analysis includes an in-depth look at how affordable homes in each area are for families, based on the average cost of a larger house there and how house prices have changed over the last year.

Five places in the north east of England make Garrington’s top 50 nationally, with two of those areas in the top 10 overall.

Below are the top nine places to live in the North East, according to Garrington, in reverse order.

Do you have a house hunting story or tips to share? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Whitley Bay - 9th Whitley Bay is the ninth best place to live in the North East, according to Garrington Property Finders, and the 90th best in England and Wales as a whole. It ranked 296th nationally out of 1,447 places for heritage and culture, 322nd for natural environment, 10th for schools, employment and connectivity, 266th for house price, quality and value, and 1,311th for wellbeing. The average price of a family home there has fallen by 0.64 per cent over the last year to £427,519. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . East Boldon and West Boldon - 8th East Boldon and West Boldon is the eighth best place to live in the North East, according to Garrington Property Finders, and the 86th best in England and Wales as a whole. It ranked 156th nationally out of 1,447 places for heritage and culture, 696th for natural environment, 48th for schools, employment and connectivity, 128th for house price, quality and value, and 1,160th for wellbeing. The average price of a family home there has fallen by 6.29 per cent over the last year to £308,731. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Crawcrook and Greenside - 7th Crawcrook and Greenside is the seventh best place to live in the North East, according to Garrington Property Finders, and the 85th best in England and Wales as a whole. It ranked 887th nationally out of 1,447 places for heritage and culture, 173rd for natural environment, 24th for schools, employment and connectivity, 631st for house price, quality and value, and 472nd for wellbeing. The average price of a family home there has risen by 3.08 per cent over the last year to £285,201. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales