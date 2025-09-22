Property prices have climbed particularly sharply in parts of the region during that period, by more than 50% in some cases.

We’ve analysed the official figures to calculate the areas within Tyne and Wear where average house prices rose by the biggest percentage in the five years to September 2024 - the latest date for which localised statistics are available.

Districts in Newcastle, Sunderland, South Shields and North Shields all feature on the list of property hotspots.

Topping the table is the Whitley Bay Promenade neighbourhood in North Tyneside, where the average house price has shot up by more than 60%.

Whitley Bay was last year named one of the UK’s happiest places in which to live, and it’s easy to see why.

As well as its beautiful beach, it boasts culture in spades, with the splendid Edwardian Spanish City at the heart of its vibrant arts scene.

Whitley Bay is home to excellent schools, plenty of top-notch places to eat and drink, and it has a thriving community, making it a popular spot for everyone from young families to retirees.

Heaton Park and Portland Road The average house price in the Heaton Park and Portland Road neighbourhood of Newcastle upon Tyne has risen by 45.4% in the last five years, to £222,500. That's the 9th biggest percentage increase in Tyne and Wear.

Chirton The average house price in the Chirton neighbourhood of North Tyneside has risen by 45.6% in the last five years, to £150,000. That's the 8th biggest percentage increase in Tyne and Wear.

Harton West The average house price in the Harton West neighbourhood of South Shields has risen by 46.3% in the last five years, to £260,000. That's the 7th biggest percentage increase in Tyne and Wear.