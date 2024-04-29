Sunderland has seen a wide fluctuation in property prices.

These are the areas of the city which have seen the steepest rise in housing prices, according to the latest figures

The table is based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

It includes three neighbourhoods where the average house price jumped by more than a fifth in a single year.

1 . Millfield Millfield had an average property price of £69,500 in March 2022 and £90,000 in March 2023, a rise of 29.5%. Photo Sales

2 . Hetton South Hetton South had an average property price of £110,000 in March 2022 and £138,500 in March 2023, a rise of 25%. Photo Sales

3 . Washington Town Centre and Biddick Washington Town Centre and Biddick had an average property price of £135,000 in March 2022 and £163,00 in March 2023, a rise of 20.7%. Photo Sales