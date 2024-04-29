The 18 Sunderland neighbourhoods with the steepest rise in property prices, according to ONS data

The data covers the 12 months to March 2023.

By Kevin Clark
Published 29th Apr 2024, 09:49 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 09:49 BST

Sunderland has seen a wide fluctuation in property prices.

These are the areas of the city which have seen the steepest rise in housing prices, according to the latest figures

The table is based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

It includes three neighbourhoods where the average house price jumped by more than a fifth in a single year.

Millfield had an average property price of £69,500 in March 2022 and £90,000 in March 2023, a rise of 29.5%.

1. Millfield

Hetton South had an average property price of £110,000 in March 2022 and £138,500 in March 2023, a rise of 25%.

2. Hetton South

Washington Town Centre and Biddick had an average property price of £135,000 in March 2022 and £163,00 in March 2023, a rise of 20.7%.

3. Washington Town Centre and Biddick

Hendon and Docks had an average property price of £73,000 in March 2022 and £84,975 in March 2023, a rise of 16.4%.

4. Hendon and Docks

