The 18 most expensive areas to buy a home in Sunderland, based on average prices, including Fulwell and Springwell

By Kevin Clark
Published 24th Apr 2024, 13:53 BST

House prices in Sunderland have risen sharply over the last decade.

And these are the areas that will cost you the most to snap up a home.

These are the priciest places to live in Sunderland based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

They include three neighbourhoods where the average house price is more than £200,000.

Figures are based on Office of National Statistics data for the year ending March 2-023

1. Some of the most expensive areas to buy property in Sunderland

Figures are based on Office of National Statistics data for the year ending March 2-023

Photo Sales
Fulwell was the most expensive place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £225,000.

2. Fulwell

Fulwell was the most expensive place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £225,000.

Photo Sales
Hill View and Tunstall was the second most expensive place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £218,900.

3. Hill View and Tunstall

Hill View and Tunstall was the second most expensive place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £218,900.

Photo Sales
Seaburn was the third most expensive place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £209,000.

4. Seaburn

Seaburn was the third most expensive place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £209,000.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandOffice for National Statistics

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.