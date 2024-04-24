House prices in Sunderland have risen sharply over the last decade.

And these are the areas that will cost you the most to snap up a home.

These are the priciest places to live in Sunderland based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

They include three neighbourhoods where the average house price is more than £200,000.

Some of the most expensive areas to buy property in Sunderland Figures are based on Office of National Statistics data for the year ending March 2023

Fulwell Fulwell was the most expensive place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £225,000.

Hill View and Tunstall Hill View and Tunstall was the second most expensive place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £218,900.