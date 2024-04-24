The 18 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a home in Sunderland, including Hendon and Houghton

They include three areas where a home costs less than £90,000 on average.

By Kevin Clark
Published 24th Apr 2024, 17:18 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 17:25 BST

Sunderland has seen property prices rise over recent years.

But there are still a number of areas within the city where there are bargains to be had.

These are the cheapest places to live in Sunderland based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

They include three neighbourhoods where the average house price is below £90,000 and two where it is less than £85,000.

Concord and Sulgrave was the cheapest place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £84,500.

1. Concord and Sulgrave

Photo Sales
Hendon and Docks was the second cheapest place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £84,975.

2. Hendon and Docks

Photo Sales
Southwick was the third cheapest place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £87,250.

3. Southwick

Photo Sales
Sunderland Central and Deptford was the joint fourth cheapest place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £90,000.

4. Sunderland Central and Deptford

Photo Sales
