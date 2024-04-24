Sunderland has seen property prices rise over recent years.

But there are still a number of areas within the city where there are bargains to be had.

These are the cheapest places to live in Sunderland based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

They include three neighbourhoods where the average house price is below £90,000 and two where it is less than £85,000.

1 . Concord and Sulgrave Concord and Sulgrave was the cheapest place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £84,500.

2 . Hendon and Docks Hendon and Docks was the second cheapest place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £84,975.

3 . Southwick Southwick was the third cheapest place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £87,250.