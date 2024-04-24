Sunderland has seen property prices rise over recent years.
But there are still a number of areas within the city where there are bargains to be had.
These are the cheapest places to live in Sunderland based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.
They include three neighbourhoods where the average house price is below £90,000 and two where it is less than £85,000.
1. Concord and Sulgrave
Concord and Sulgrave was the cheapest place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £84,500.
2. Hendon and Docks
Hendon and Docks was the second cheapest place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £84,975.
3. Southwick
Southwick was the third cheapest place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £87,250.
4. Sunderland Central and Deptford
Sunderland Central and Deptford was the joint fourth cheapest place in Sunderland to buy property in the year ending in March 2023, with a median house price of £90,000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.