4 . Woolton Mount, Woolton, Liverpool L25 - £2,000,000

Woolton in Liverpool is the best place to live in the North West, according to the Sunday Times. Judges loved how everything is within walking distance in the Liverpool suburb where the Beatles' John Lennon and Paul McCartney met for the first time. They called it a 'gloriously family-friendly place to put down roots', with excellent schools and parks, cool coffee shops, cocktail bars and a 'belting neighbourhood boozer' in the Elephant Pub and Bakehouse. This elegant six-bedroom Georgian house was built in the 1830s and still boasts many original features but has been extended and reconfigured to offer the best of modern living too. It includes a luxury open-plan kitchen, a heated pool and internal courtyard and and integral garage with gated parking for six vehicles. | Rightmove/Jackson-Stops Photo: Rightmove/Jackson-Stops