Ten homes for sale within an hour's walk of Sunderland's Stadium of Light

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 05:45 BST

What Sunderland fan doesn't dream of living within a throw-in of the Stadium of Light?

Sunderland’s bid to get back to the Premier League is right on course this season, with Regis le Bris’ side sitting pretty five points clear of second-placed Burnley.

With that in mind, here are are ten Purple Bricks properties within an hour’s walk of the stadium.

This stylish four-bedroom maisonette is less than 1.5miles from the stadium, with Burdon Road and Fawcett Street leading to Wearmouth Bridge, and can be yours with an offer in excess of £190,000.

1. Esplanade West, Sunderland

This stylish four-bedroom maisonette is less than 1.5miles from the stadium, with Burdon Road and Fawcett Street leading to Wearmouth Bridge, and can be yours with an offer in excess of £190,000. | Purple Bricks

A mere 1.5 miles from the stadium via Tatham Street, offers in excess of £90,000 are invited for this three-bed apartment.

2. Gray Road, Hendon

A mere 1.5 miles from the stadium via Tatham Street, offers in excess of £90,000 are invited for this three-bed apartment. | Purple Bricks

Just 1.6 miles from the ground, it'll take you an estimated 36 minutes to walk to the match. This two-bed flat is on the market with offers of around £85,000 invited.

3. Durham Road, Eden Vale

Just 1.6 miles from the ground, it'll take you an estimated 36 minutes to walk to the match. This two-bed flat is on the market with offers of around £85,000 invited. | Purple Bricks

This 'simply stunning' two bed floor apartment offers spacious open plan living just 1.7 miles - or 38 minutes' walk - from the Stadium of Light, a distance which will be reduced further still when the footbridge opens. It is on the market for £115,000.

4. Thornholme Road, Thornhill

This 'simply stunning' two bed floor apartment offers spacious open plan living just 1.7 miles - or 38 minutes' walk - from the Stadium of Light, a distance which will be reduced further still when the footbridge opens. It is on the market for £115,000. | Purple Bricks

