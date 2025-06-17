Take a tour of this ‘beautifully renovated’ £400,000 East Boldon bungalow

This two-bedroom bungalow, on Ferndale Grove, in East Boldon, has been brought to the property market by Andrew Craig for an asking price of £400,000.

The property has been “beautifully renovated”, has an open-plan layout turnout, and is situated in a “peaceful cul-de-sac location”.

The listing states: “A rare opportunity to acquire a beautifully renovated detached bungalow situated within a peaceful cul-de-sac, conveniently positioned for easy access to the wide array of amenities in the heart of East Boldon Village.

“This exceptional home has been substantially modernised by the current owner to an impeccable standard, designed to appeal to discerning buyers seeking a turn-key property that requires nothing more than moving in and enjoying.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://andrewcraig.co.uk/property/2-bed-detached-bungalow-for-sale-in-ferndale-grove-east-boldon/639654.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Ferndale Grove, East Boldon Take a look around this impressive East Boldon bungalow, on the market for £400,000. | Andrew Craig (via Rightmove) Photo Sales