Take a look inside this stunning property on sale on Boldon.

Take a look inside this stunning three-bed house complete with converted outhouse to bar on sale for £380k

This family home on the market for £380,000 in Boldon has unique character and a beautiful open plan kitchen.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 4:55 am

Located on The Folly in West Boldon, this four bed property is on sale with Sarah Conway Estate Agents for £380,000.

This charming property comprises a central entrance leading into the hallway, off the hall you will find the lounge and the stunning open-plan dining room leading through to the kitchen.

Externally, the property continues to impress with an outhouse conversion to a bar with feature log burning fire.

Take a look inside.

1. Three bed house, The Folly

This property is on sale for £380,000 with Sarah Conway Estate Agents.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Open plan

The property has a spacious feel.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Cosy

This property has plenty of room for all the family.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Converted bar

The property has its own bar in the back garden.

Photo: Rightmove

