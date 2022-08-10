Take a look inside this beautiful five bed house on sale in Sunderland.

Take a look inside this stunning five-bedroom Edwardian house - complete with views of Roker Park - on sale in Sunderland

This incredible property in Sunderland – on the market for £975,000 – is just 100 metres away from Roker seafront and overlooks its beautiful park.

By Georgina Cutler
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 5:08 pm

Located in Ravine Terrace, Roker, this five-bedroom property is an Edwardian detached “Gentleman’s residence” just 100 metres from the sea front and directly faces onto Roker Park.

Access to the property can be found via a private road to double gates entering onto a long driveway which runs through the gardens to reveal decorative brickwork verandas and a garden terrace.

The property has retained original features with a grand entrance hall, staircase and landing.

Take a look inside.

East Dene, five bed house

This five bed property is located on Ravine Terrace, Roker and is on sale for £975,000 with Paul Airey.

Grand

Original features give a unique feel to the property.

Quaint

The dining room is spacious and boasts character.

Huge

The bedrooms are generously sized.

