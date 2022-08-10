Located in Ravine Terrace, Roker, this five-bedroom property is an Edwardian detached “Gentleman’s residence” just 100 metres from the sea front and directly faces onto Roker Park.
Access to the property can be found via a private road to double gates entering onto a long driveway which runs through the gardens to reveal decorative brickwork verandas and a garden terrace.
The property has retained original features with a grand entrance hall, staircase and landing.
