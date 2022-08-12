Take a look inside this stunning property on sale in East Boldon.

Take a look inside this stunning five bed barn conversion on sale in East Boldon

This beautiful barn conversion styled house complete with incredible views is on the market for £485,000.

By Georgina Cutler
Friday, 12th August 2022, 4:55 am

Located on Yellow Leas Farm, this five bed property is set around an internal Courtyard in the heart of East Boldon.

The incredible home has five double bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms with a south facing garden to the front and enclosed garden to the rear.

1. Five bed house, Yellow Leas Farm

This five bed property is located on Yellow Leas Farm in East Boldon and is on the market for £485,000 with Linda Leary Estate Agents.

2. Bright

Natural light floods into this room from the magnificent feature windows.

3. Stunning

The property has views over the garden and open fields beyond.

4. Modern

A stable style door opens to reveal access to the enclosed rear court yard from the kitchen.

