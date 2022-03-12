Take a look inside this hidden Edwardian Farmhouse on sale in Washington

Located on The Green in Washington, this stunning five bed home is on the market with Elvet Estates for £899,950.

This property, which hasn’t come to market for 55 years, is securely gated and hidden behind two metre high stone walls.

The site once housed the home farm to the neighbouring Washington Old Hall, the ancestral home of George Washington 1st President of The United States of America.

Take a look inside this historic five bed home.

Washington House, The Green The five bed converted farmhouse is located on The Green in Washington and is on the market for £899,950 with Elvet Estates.

Spacious The property has been fully redesigned for continued 21st Century living.

Grand The site once housed the home farm to the neighbouring Washington Old Hall, the ancestral home of George Washington 1st President of The United States of America.

Light The property is partly open plan.