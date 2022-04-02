Take a look inside this grand five bed property on sale in Washington for £800,000

Loading...
Take a look inside this stunning five bed home on sale in Washington.

This huge five bedroom house on the market in Washington is complete with stunning private gardens.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 6:00 am

Located on Bramhall Drive in Washington, this five bedroom detached property is on the market for £800,000 with Riverside Residential Property Services.

The property offers spacious and contemporary family accommodation and has a total of five large bedrooms with three en-suites.

1. Five bed house, Bramhall Drive

2. Modern

The living area is spacious with contemporary decor.

3. Cosy

The property has a total of five large bedrooms.

4. Tasteful

The kitchen has a separate utility.

