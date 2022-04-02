Take a look inside this grand five bed property on sale in Washington for £800,000

Located on Bramhall Drive in Washington, this five bedroom detached property is on the market for £800,000 with Riverside Residential Property Services.
The property offers spacious and contemporary family accommodation and has a total of five large bedrooms with three en-suites.
Take a look inside this impressive property.
1. Five bed house, Bramhall Drive
Photo: Rightmove
2. Modern
The living area is spacious with contemporary decor.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Cosy
The property has a total of five large bedrooms.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Tasteful
The kitchen has a separate utility.
Photo: Rightmove