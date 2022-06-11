Take a look inside this four bed home on sale in Whitburn complete with scenic sea views

Loading...
Take a look inside this stunning four bed home on sale in Whitburn.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 4:55 am

Located on Markham Avenue, this four bed house has direct access onto the cliff tops of Whitburn offering outstanding coastal walks.

The property has beautiful sea views and is positioned on a quiet cul-de-sac.

Take a look inside this incredible property.

The property is located on Markham Avenue and is on sale for £445,000 with Peter Heron.

Beautiful coastal views can be seen from the property.

The living room is open plan.

The bedroom is light and large.

