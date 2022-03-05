Take a look inside this cosy village house on sale for £375,000 in Cleadon

Located on Sunniside Lane in Cleadon, this cosy two bed home is on the market with Michael Hodgson for £375,000.
The property has retained traditional features while boasting a modern feel.
This delightful home is in the heart of Cleadon Village – take a look inside.
1. Two bed house, Sunniside Lane
This two bed property is located on Sunniside Lane in Cleadon and is on the market for £375,000 with Michael Hodgson.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Modern
The property benefits from contemporary decor.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Classic
The dining room has retained some traditional features.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Spacious
The house is complete with two large bedrooms.
Photo: Rightmove