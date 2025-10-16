It could be yours if you buy this contemporary two-bedroom apartment at Bonners Raff which is on the market with Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell.
They are asking for offers over £109,950 for the property which is a first floor apartment offering a perfect blend of modern living and convenience.
Its Rightmove listing says: “Upon entering, you will find a spacious lounge/dining room that seamlessly flows into a kitchen, creating an inviting space for relaxation and entertaining. The apartment boasts two delightful Juliet balconies, providing lovely outdoor openings to enjoy fresh air and views.”
Take a closer look.