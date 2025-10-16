Marketed by Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell.placeholder image
I would love to wake up to the impressive Sunderland views from this 2-bed riverside apartment

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 16th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Imagine having stunning views of the River Wear as well as Sheepfolds and Sunderland city centre on your doorstep.

It could be yours if you buy this contemporary two-bedroom apartment at Bonners Raff which is on the market with Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell.

They are asking for offers over £109,950 for the property which is a first floor apartment offering a perfect blend of modern living and convenience.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Upon entering, you will find a spacious lounge/dining room that seamlessly flows into a kitchen, creating an inviting space for relaxation and entertaining. The apartment boasts two delightful Juliet balconies, providing lovely outdoor openings to enjoy fresh air and views.”

Take a closer look.

1. Bonners Raff, Chandlers Road

2. Bonners Raff, Chandlers Road

3. Bonners Raff, Chandlers Road

4. Bonners Raff, Chandlers Road

