It could be yours if you buy this contemporary two-bedroom apartment at Bonners Raff which is on the market with Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell.

They are asking for offers over £109,950 for the property which is a first floor apartment offering a perfect blend of modern living and convenience.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Upon entering, you will find a spacious lounge/dining room that seamlessly flows into a kitchen, creating an inviting space for relaxation and entertaining. The apartment boasts two delightful Juliet balconies, providing lovely outdoor openings to enjoy fresh air and views.”

Take a closer look.

1 . Bonners Raff, Chandlers Road Marketed by Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell Photo Sales

2 . Bonners Raff, Chandlers Road Marketed by Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell Photo Sales

3 . Bonners Raff, Chandlers Road Marketed by Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell Photo Sales

4 . Bonners Raff, Chandlers Road Marketed by Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell Photo Sales