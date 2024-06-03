Sunderland Retirees Bond Over Love Of Gardening At Spring Demonstration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local Sunderland retirees recently joined homeowners at living at McCarthy Stone’s retirement community at Herriot Gardens on Gray Road for a collaborative gardening demonstration, to help build flourishing friendships and encourage new-found hobbies.

Looking to connect with retirees in the local area, green-fingered homeowners taught visitors some of their very own top gardening tips just in time for Spring, including how to pot budding plants and how to prune. Retirees also had the chance to tour the development with their friends and family, whilst enjoying some light refreshments and speaking to members of the McCarthy Stone team about all things Herriot Gardens.

According to one study, participating in hobbies is linked to lower levels of depression, higher life satisfaction, happiness, and self-reported health in people aged 65 and over.[1] McCarthy Stone is therefore keen to bolster the effects of hobbies and interests by encouraging new friendships, promoting physical activity, and improving self-confidence.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “We were so excited to see the turn out for the gardening demonstration put on by our very own homeowners. Our homeowners take such pride in maintaining their plants and our communal spaces, and it was great to see them sharing their skills first hand with other retirees from the Sunderland area. With spring in full force, it’s the perfect time to get your pots and shovels out - we hope visitors learnt a thing or two and have been inspired to get planting!”

McCarthy Stone Homeowners Judith Hudson and Margaret Smith at a Gardening Masterclass

Judy and Maggie, Homeowners at Herriot Gardens, adds: “It was so lovely to be able to share our love for gardening with other retirees in the area and we hope they enjoyed it as much as we did.”

Exclusively designed for those aged 60 and over, Herriot Gardens consists of 59 one and two-bedroom low-maintenance apartments, each complete with a private Juliette balcony or patio, along with state-of-the-art facilities to create a unique brand of retirement living in the local area with independence and community at its heart.

On-site communal spaces include a well-appointed lounge that opens onto the beautiful landscape gardens, a hobbies room for those who wish to flex their creativity, and a library to indulge in a good book. Two hotel-style guest suites are designed to accommodate overnight guests, while the development is perfectly positioned to make full use of Sunderland’s wealth of attractions, including Mowbray Park, Winter Gardens, and the popular beaches of Seaburn.

For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, while 24/7 emergency call points and video door entry provide additional reassurance.

A range of purchasing options are available at Herriot Gardens to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, with one-bedroom apartments available from £72,750*The development has already proved popular with local retirees, with over 70% of the apartments now sold.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Retirement Living at Herriot Gardens, please call 0800 882 1829 or visitwww.mccarthystone.co.uk/herriot-gardens.

