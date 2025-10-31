Marketed by Ashbrookes Limited, Yarm.placeholder image
I am gobsmacked: Look at this 9th floor Sunderland apartment which comes with a sky garden

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 31st Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

There is sophistication at every turn in this executive Sunderland apartment which comes with a sky garden.

The 2-bed jewel at River Quarter, Lambton Street, is for sale at £170,000 with estate agents Ashbrookes Limited, Yarm and has been described as ‘remarkable.’

Its Rightmove listing says: “Elevated on the 9th floor of this prestigious riverside development, this remarkable two-bedroom executive apartment offers the ultimate in city luxury. Complete with two secure covered parking spaces and additional visitor parking, it delivers both sophistication and convenience at every turn.”

Take a closer look.

1. River Quarter, Lambton Street

2. River Quarter, Lambton Street

3. River Quarter, Lambton Street

4. River Quarter, Lambton Street

