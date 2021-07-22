Sunderland housing group launches 'Your Gentoo Voice' to hear from tenants

The Tenant Voice Team

The Gentoo Group have launched ‘Your Gentoo Voice’ – new digital platform which can be accessed by all tenants.

Gentoo say it will ‘revolutionise the way in which it consults with tenants through online forums, surveys, and polls and is available 24/7 at gentoogroup.com.

Participation is voluntary, but feedback from the platform will be provided to Gentoo Group’s board of directors to consider when making critical decisions which impacts on tenants.

The group has also created a ‘Tenant Voice Team’ – made up of eight Gentoo staff from different parts of the organisation which has been put in place to deal directly with complaints and feedback, and work with tenant groups and community and voluntary organisations.

Nigel Wilson, chief executive at Gentoo Group, said: “Our Tenant Voice Team was created to centralise the work that was already happening across the group. It also aims to improve the overall experience for our tenants and ensure the voice of our tenants is right at the heart of our decision making at all levels of the organisation.

“The team has already done a fantastic job in streamlining our processes and procedures and tenants are already experiencing the positive effects as a result of this.”