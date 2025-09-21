Marketed by Yopa, Scotland & The North.placeholder image
Another look at a Sunderland house which was built in Sweden: Take a virtual tour through 15 superb photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

We just had to revisit this unique Sunderland home which was designed and built in Sweden using timber-frame construction.

This 4-bed detached house in Newcastle Road is for sale through estate agents Yopa, Scotland & The North who are asking for offers over £375,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Designed and built in Sweden using timber-frame construction, this property is truly an eco-home which boasts solar panels, triple glazing, air source heating and a mechanical ventilation system throughout.

“Being Swedish in design and construction, various cultural quirks help to give this property a very unique personality, from outward opening exterior doors to push away the Swedish snow to high ceilings which allow maximum ventilation efficiency.”

Take a closer look.

Newcastle Road, Sunderland, SR5

Newcastle Road, Sunderland, SR5

Newcastle Road, Sunderland, SR5

Newcastle Road, Sunderland, SR5

