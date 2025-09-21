This 4-bed detached house in Newcastle Road is for sale through estate agents Yopa, Scotland & The North who are asking for offers over £375,000.
Its Rightmove listing says: “Designed and built in Sweden using timber-frame construction, this property is truly an eco-home which boasts solar panels, triple glazing, air source heating and a mechanical ventilation system throughout.
“Being Swedish in design and construction, various cultural quirks help to give this property a very unique personality, from outward opening exterior doors to push away the Swedish snow to high ceilings which allow maximum ventilation efficiency.”
Take a closer look.