This 4-bed house in Burdon Road is priced at £279,995. It is marketed by Vistry North East (Linden) and is described as brilliantly facilitating ‘the demands of modern family life through clever design and attention to detail’.

Its Rightmove listing says: “At the heart of the home is a spacious open plan kitchen/dining area: a flexible space with French doors providing access to the garden. A separate living room is a bright and airy space due to the large window.

“The first floor hosts four bedrooms and a family bathroom. Bedroom one offers the luxury and privacy of an en suite, ensuring that queues for the bathroom are thing of the past. The inclusion of a fourth bedroom considerably increases the flexibility of home, offering potential as a guest room, home study or snug.”

Take a look inside.

1 . Burdon Road, Sunderland Marketed by Vistry North East (Linden). | Vistry North East (Linden) Photo Sales

