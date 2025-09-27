Marketed by Bradley Hall, Sunderlandplaceholder image
'It's absolutely breath taking' - I love this 5-bed Sunderland house which is in a former church

By Chris Cordner

Published 27th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Step back to the Edwardian era for this incredible Sunderland house which is in a former church.

The character-filled home is in St George's Terrace, Roker and comes to the market from estate agents Bradley Hall, Sunderland for an asking price of £475,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “This exceptional late Edwardian-era converted church, ideally located in the popular coastal area of Roker, Sunderland.

“Constructed in 1909, this historic church was one of four places of worship in the Parish of Monkwearmouth, the building was sympathetically converted into a spacious family home, maintaining its character while incorporating modern comforts.”

Take a closer look.

1. St George's Terrace, Roker

2. St George's Terrace, Roker

3. St George's Terrace, Roker

4. St George's Terrace, Roker

